Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
Mary Ann Jones Obituary
Mary Ann Jones

Titusville - Mary Ann Jones passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospice in Titusville, FL. She was 76 years old. Daughter of the late Ralph and Hilva Kelly Osborne, she was born in Suffern, New York.

Mary Ann was an Assistant Nursing Supervisor at Ramapo Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Airmont, NY, and she also served as the Director of Nursing at Carnegie Gardens Nursing Center in Melbourne, FL.

She is survived by her husband Richard D. Jones, at home; and by brothers-in-law James Jones (Patty Gaugler) of Northport, FL; and Lonnie Jones (Terry) of Middletown, NY. Mary Ann is also survived by sisters-in-law Betty Katt (Eddy) of Middletown, NY; and Mart DeGroat of Middletown, NY; and by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 5-8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
