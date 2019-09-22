|
|
Mary Ann Tamayo
Oviedo - On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Mary Ann Tamayo passed away with her children at her side in Oviedo, Florida.
Mary Ann was born in New York City where she attended Sacred Heart High School and then went to Fairleigh Dickinson University. Growing up, her favorite things to do were visiting the Natural History Museum and playing in Central Park. In 1954 she married José and moved to South America where they spent the next 43 years raising their four children and working as a librarian. Ever resourceful, she adapted to life abroad with her family and made many lasting friendships.
Mary Ann was an avid reader and passionate about astronomy, nature, history and mystery novels. She was also a porcelain painter and was involved in community efforts through the American Women's Club. Throughout her years overseas, she learned to speak Spanish and German. She kept close ties with her family and friends in the US and in 1997 took residence in Melbourne, Florida.
Forthright yet gentle in her ideas and armed with a good sense of humor, Mary Ann was a thoughtful mother to her children and grandchildren. Her presence and wisdom remain with us and she is dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home-Oviedo Chapel. www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019