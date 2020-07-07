Mary Anne Corrine Camp
Titusville - Mary Anne Corrine (Heaney) Camp passed away Sunday evening July 5, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her parents Vincent and Lorraine Heaney and her siblings Tom and Tim Heaney. She is survived by her 8 siblings - Pat Heaney, Joanne Poer, Kathy Pitts, Jimmy Heaney, Marilyn Craft, Greg Heaney, Paul Heaney, and Rose Watts. She is also survived by her 5 children and their loving spouses - Robert Camp and Lauren, Dana Carraway and Brian, Beth House and Jeremy, Angela Fout and J.D., and Tim Camp and Chelsea along with her 9 grandchildren, She will be dearly missed by anyone that was affiliated or played ball at Titusville Little League, by Girl Scout Troop 332, and by the 1000's of people that participated in or were daring enough to walk through the many haunted houses she created with such passion. She was a loving and caring person that would open up her home and her heart to anyone and everyone. Her advice, generosity, support and pinochle skills will be dearly missed by her family who meant everything to her. Mary always told us, "I'll love you always," and we know that this isn't goodbye, but a "we'll see you later." Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2-4PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2PM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community, Indialantic, FL. Condolences may shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com