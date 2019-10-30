|
|
Mary Bayer
Palm Bay - Mary "Tess" Bayer, 93, passed away on October 29, 2019. Tess was born in Melbourne and lifelong resident.
She is survived by three sons, three daughters, sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Martin J. Bayer.
Calling hours are on Friday, from 5-7 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel, with services Saturday, November 2, at 2 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Miller Street. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019