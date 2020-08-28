1/
Mary C. Mullaghy
Mary C. Mullaghy

Palm Bay - Mary C. Mullaghy, 80, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1940 in Roadstown Ballymote, Ireland to John Brennan and Maryellen Hunt, both of whom preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her spouse John S. Mullaghy; daughter, Maryellen Baldwin and son Stephen (Lisa) Mullaghy; 4 grandchildren, Connor, Brenndan, Francesca and Bria. She is preceaded in death by her son, Michael Mullaghy. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Babcock St., Palm Bay, Florida. We ask that all be present 10 minutes prior for the eulogy by Her grandson, Connor Baldwin. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
