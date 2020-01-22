Services
Mary C. (Lollis) Watts

Mary C. (Lollis) Watts Obituary
Mary C. (Lollis) Watts

Mary C. (Lollis) Watts, age 100, died peacefully, January 17, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late Stephen Watts. Born and raised in Brockton, MA she was the daughter of the late Anton and Constance (Boloski) Lollis.

For many years, Mary lived in Meredith, NH and worked for the town as the Town Clerk, and for the Chamber of Commerce and Board of Selectmen. She enjoyed camping and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, and also enjoyed traveling, taking photographs and attending musicals. Following her retirement, she moved to Cape Canaveral, FL.

Mary is survived by her niece Maureen Nelson and her husband Eric of Kingston, MA and was the sister of the late Edward and Frank Lollis.

Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Saturday, January 25, 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30am and burial in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -