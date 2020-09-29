Mary Chakhtoura
Melbourne - Mary Sokhen Chakhtoura, 93, born in Lebanon and passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on September 28, 2020. She was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. Matriarch of 7 children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who will all miss her terribly. Do to the corona virus the family asks for a private time to grieve and will hold a private service. We kindly ask for your prayers. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.