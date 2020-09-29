1/
Mary Chakhtoura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Chakhtoura

Melbourne - Mary Sokhen Chakhtoura, 93, born in Lebanon and passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on September 28, 2020. She was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. Matriarch of 7 children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who will all miss her terribly. Do to the corona virus the family asks for a private time to grieve and will hold a private service. We kindly ask for your prayers. www.brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved