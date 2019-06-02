|
Mary Czuprinski Dorsey
Gainesville - Mary Czuprinski Dorsey, age 88, passed away on May 12, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. Mary was born in New Britain, CT, attended New Britain High School, married her high school sweetheart, Frederick Dorsey, Sr and then lived for over 40 years in Melbourne Florida until she and her husband Fred moved to Gainesville in 2003 to live with her daughter and her family in Gainesville.
While living in Melbourne, Mary enjoyed a long career working at Brevard Community College (BCC) in the Learning Lab and as the Assistant to the Dean of Student Affairs. During her career at BCC, she was also a student, and worked toward her degree. Prior to working at BCC, Mary worked for the Boeing Corporation in Cocoa Beach during some of the most exciting years of the space program. She was an active member of Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne and Queen of Peace in Gainesville.
Mary and Fred enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 56 years, until his death in 2007. She was devoted to her husband and her family and found great joy in hosting gatherings for her friends and family. Her home was a most special place for her children (Fred Dorsey and Elaine Dorsey McDonald) to come and bring her grandchildren. She also opened her home to entertain her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and her many lifelong friends in Melbourne.
Mary is survived by children Frederick Dorsey (Sherry), Elaine Dorsey McDonald (Bryan), brothers Alexander Suprin and Stanley Czuprinski, beloved grandchildren Katie Dorsey Nealon (Tom), Alex McDonald, Parker McDonald, and Sarah McDonald and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 10900 SW 24th Avenue Gainesville, FL 32607 and a Graveside Service will be held on June 8t, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Florida Memorial Gardens Cemetery 5950 US Highway 1 Rockledge, FL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Ascension Catholic Church 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne, FL 32939. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019