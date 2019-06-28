|
Mary Edith Coney Smith
Cocoa - Mary Edith Coney Smith, a former resident of Cocoa, Florida died in Tampa on Wednesday, June 19 of a massive stroke. Ms. Smith graduated from Monroe High School in Cocoa. She also graduated from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. She returned to Brevard county and became a teacher at various elementary schools, including Poinsett, in Cocoa and Lewis Carroll and Gardendale on Merritt Island. In 1975 she became a social worker with the Florida Department of Rehabilitative Services (Now known as the Department of Children and Families.) Ms. Smith relocated to Tampa and continued to work for HRS. At the time of Ms. Smith's retirement, she worked in Child Protective Services. Ms. Smith, a Christian, believed in family values and had a great concern for children. Ms. Smith returned to Cocoa after retiring and became a substitute teacher at local schools including Cocoa High School, Saturn and Golfview Elementary. She then returned to Tampa where she died. Ms. Smith was a member of the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. While in Cocoa, Ms. Smith also was a gospel singer at one time with the Smith Gospel Singers. She is survived by five (5) children, (4) brothers and (4) sisters, a devoted Step Mother, Helen Coney of Larfargeville, NY and Ms. Ruth Collins of Cocoa, who was a devoted friend of Ms. Smith and who visited her numerous times in Tampa. Ms. Smith planned the majority of her celebration arrangements prior to her death. A public viewing will take place at Stone Funeral Home (Cocoa), Friday, June 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 29th at Zion Orthodox Primitive Baptist Church located at 715 S. Fiske Blvd., Cocoa, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 28, 2019