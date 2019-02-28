|
Mary Ellen Ward
Merritt Island - Mary Ellen Ward (nee Bourne), beloved aunt, wife, sister, and friend, known to most as "Aunt Mary Ellen" passed away February 1st at her Merritt Island home. Originally from Greensboro, NC, she had a successful career as an Executive Assistant for the Torrington Needles/Exeltor Corporation before retiring to the NC coast. She relocated to Merritt Island just prior to her 80th birthday. Mary Ellen enjoyed adventure, loved the beach and was a fearsome fisher woman. Gracious and never complaining, she told it like it was. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Ward, her sister Judith Reitzel and her brother Charles Bourne. She is survived by her sister-in-law Elza Bourne, her nieces Mary Poppa (Richard), Helen Schmid, Janet Smith (John) all of Orlando Florida, her nephew Vincent Bourne (Kathleen) of Clearwater, Florida, niece Linda Dobbs (Allen) of Oak Island, North Carolina, many great nieces and nephews, loving friends and her little dog Molly. The family offers Health First Hospice their profound gratitude for the care and compassion they provided to Mary Ellen as well as genuine friendship. A celebration of her life will be held 11 May in Merritt Island.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 28, 2019