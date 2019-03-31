|
|
Mary Ellen Zambrotto
Melbourne - Mary Ellen Zambrotto, age 75, passed on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Melbourne. Her viewing will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m - 11:00 a.m with her funeral immediately following at Calvary Baptist Church, 2980 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL. Her burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, located at 5525 U.S. Highway 1, Mims, FL. Arrangements at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences and full obituary at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 31, 2019