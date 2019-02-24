|
Mary Gamble
Titusville - Mary Glendon McClintock Gamble, 91, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, after a long illness. The youngest of five children, Mary was born on January 22, 1928, to Neal and Loyall McClintock in Ohatchee, Alabama, and graduated from Calhoun County High School in 1945, a year early so that she could earn enough to enter college with her class. A child of the Great Depression, and with two brothers serving in the armed services during WW II, Mary graduated from Jacksonville State Teachers College (now Jacksonville State University) with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1949, and her first teaching job was in Huntsville, Alabama where she also met her husband, the late Richard Conrad "Connie" Gamble, a civil engineer at the Redstone Arsenal. After living in Huntsville, AL, Mobile, AL, Sheffield, AL, Charleston, SC and Birmingham, AL, the Gambles moved to Titusville in 1964 where Connie was an engineer with NASA, and Mary resumed her teaching career in Brevard County Schools, which she pursued for thirty years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and siblings; Wilma M. Calhoun, Nixon L. McClintock, Ella Mae M. Browning and W.N. "Bill " McClintock. She is survived by her children: Susan E. Gamble Smathers (Bruce) of Jacksonville, FL, David Richard Gamble of Titusville, and Michael Lee Gamble (Iryna) of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Bruce A. Smathers, Jr. (Houston, TX) Harper Lee Gamble (Atlanta, GA) and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who she loved dearly.
Mary was a fifty-five year member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, P.E.O. sisterhood, Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority, Brevard Symphony Guild, Garden Club, Collectors Club and several bridge clubs. She loved gardening, entertaining, arranging flowers and traveling the USA and the world with family and friends.
Mary was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and aunt, and a loyal friend who kept up with high school and college friends to the end of her life. With a Southern lady's gracious manner and a smile that could light up a room, Mary will be sorely missed. To her family, Mary Gamble was one of the greatest of "The Greatest Generation."
A service of Thanksgiving for the Life and Memory of Mary Gamble will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2nd at First Presbyterian Church, 1235 S. Park Avenue, Titusville with Rev. Mary Sample officiating; private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Gamble's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Titusville, or to Jacksonville State University Foundation for Education Scholarships, 700 Pelham Road N., Jacksonville, AL 32665 (JSU.edu/giving). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 24, 2019