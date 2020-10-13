Mary Helen Wester



Courtney Springs - The classy and fabulous Mary Helen Wester danced into Heaven on Friday October 9th surrounded by her loving family in her home at Courtenay Springs.



Born to Jasper and Mary Rebecca Dubberly on April 16, 1928, Mary was the eldest of 5 brothers and sisters, Bill, Eugene, Dixie and Joanne.



She was married to Jim Wester for over 50 years. They settled in Brevard in 1966, where they raised two sons, Alan and Frank.



Mary was a natural born leader, and did everything the men around her did, but in heels and with her blonde hair perfectly styled. She was a Realtor, worked for local chamber of commerce, and was a leading AFLAC associate for over 24 years. She worked hard every day of her life, not retiring until the age of 84.



Mary loved her community, where she was an active member and president of the local Rotary Chapter, as well as a board member of Brevard Board of Realtors.



Mary loved the Lord with all her heart, and her church family at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island where her and Jim were members and served on the school board when it was first established.



Mary was an accomplished pianist, and loved music, singing and ballroom dancing, participating in competitions and showcases.



At the age of 89, she found love again with a devoted and loving companion, Jack Herpel, whom she married in 2019. The pair enjoyed dancing and laughing together, often seen on the dance floor anytime they heard music.



She is survived by her loving son Alan and daughter-in-law Colleen Wester. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with and singing to and playing the piano for.



She is preceded in death by husbands Jim Wester and Jack Herpel, her son Frank Wester, and her brother Bill Dubberly.



Mary lived in her life in vibrant color. Always positive. Always smiling. She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her for being the epitome of elegance and grace.



In lieu of a large service, the family requests that if you have any memories or special stories of Mary, to please share them with us at MaryDWester@outlook.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store