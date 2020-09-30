Mary J. Barenthaler



Titusville - Mary J. Barenthaler, age 85, passed away on September 27, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, NY on July 2, 1935 daughter of the late Stanley R. and Sadie (Hunt) Minick, Sr. She is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Beloved wife of Robert T. Barenthaler, loving mother of Deborah A. Wirth and Diane M. (Robert) Hultz; grandmother of 5 grandchildren Jennifer Lira, Angela (William) Rivera, Louis Wirth, Amanda (Robert) Parsons, William (Leslie) Pauley and 1 step-granddaughter OnaMarie; and great grandmother to 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one great grandson. Graveside Service will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Brevard Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The SPCA.









