Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
1938 - 2020
Indialantic - Mary J. DeSorbo, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

She was born in Amsterdam, New York on July 8, 1938 to the late John D'Amico and Rose Esposito. She was pre-deceased by her husband of over sixty years, Stephen DeSorbo.

Her family includes; son and daughter in law Louis DeSorbo & Jane Nash; daughter and son in law Laura & Richard Talbert; grandchildren Jeffery Talbert, Jennifer Talbert & Robert Nash.

Service will be private. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, Florida 321-724-2222. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
