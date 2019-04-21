|
|
Mary J. Hoff
Satellite Beach - Mary J. Hoff, 80, of Satellite Beach, passed away April 15, 2019 at William Childs Hospice House with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Harry and Irene Delanoy, Dec. 19, 1938, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Mary graduated from St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick. After high school, Mary married Charles M. Hoff, "Milt" to everyone who knew him, and they eventually settled in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. It is here that Mary became the owner of Wild Oats Health Food Store, a profession that became her life-long passion.
Mary's other passion was birds. An avid bird lover, Mary had many cockatiels, parrots, and finches throughout her life. Her first and favorite bird, Peaches, became the standard by which she raised all her other birds.
Mary is survived by her son, Charlie (Paula) Buckingham, PA, her grandchildren Nicole Geracimos (Darin) and Lauren Messina (Mario) and her grandchildren Natalie, Emma, and Lily Geracimos, and Giana Messina. She also is survived by her niece Susie Gherardi (John), and nephews Harry Delanoy (Carla) and Kevin Delanoy (Charlene), as well as many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband, Milt, and by her two sons Michael and Matthew.
Mary's wishes are to be cremated and her ashes spread at sea, with no services beforehand. In lieu on flowers, donations to William Childs Hospice House would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 21, 2019