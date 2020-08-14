Mary Jo Mahoney
Cocoa Beach - Mary Jo Mahoney of Cocoa Beach, formerly of Dedham, MA, Huntington, NY, Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Bourne, MA, Oak Bluffs, MA, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Wife of the late Francis G. Mahoney, Mother of William Strickland (Kathleen) of Upper Township, NJ and James Victoria (Joan) of New Ipswich, NH. Grandmother of Haley and John Strickland, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Michael Victoria. Sister of Robert Mulroy (Susan), Seaford, DE, Katherine Smith (Thomas), Brick, NJ, and Patricia Teague (Micheal), Live Oak, TX, sister-in-law of Dorothy Victoria, Dedham, MA. She was predeceased by siblings James Mulroy and Grace Smith, and partner William Correllus.
A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation cff.org
and the Lyme Disease Association lymediseaseassociation.org
. For complete obituary please visit the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home website at brownliemaxwell.com