1/1
Mary Jo Mahoney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Mahoney

Cocoa Beach - Mary Jo Mahoney of Cocoa Beach, formerly of Dedham, MA, Huntington, NY, Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Bourne, MA, Oak Bluffs, MA, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Wife of the late Francis G. Mahoney, Mother of William Strickland (Kathleen) of Upper Township, NJ and James Victoria (Joan) of New Ipswich, NH. Grandmother of Haley and John Strickland, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Michael Victoria. Sister of Robert Mulroy (Susan), Seaford, DE, Katherine Smith (Thomas), Brick, NJ, and Patricia Teague (Micheal), Live Oak, TX, sister-in-law of Dorothy Victoria, Dedham, MA. She was predeceased by siblings James Mulroy and Grace Smith, and partner William Correllus.

A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation cff.org and the Lyme Disease Association lymediseaseassociation.org. For complete obituary please visit the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home website at brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Mary was a great card player. She loved to play cards and talk with her friends. We had fun every Tues. afternoon. She is in a better place now. Miss you
Alyse Schultz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved