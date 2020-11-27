1/
Mary L. Dorff
Mary L Dorff

Titusville - Marylee Dorff, 78, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on December 14, 1941 to the late Clement and Nila Hamlin in Ponca City, OK. She was Lutheran by faith and was member of Good Shepard Church for many years. Mary had a great sense of humor who could always tell a good joke, was a founding member of La Cita Country Club and enjoyed golfing, bowling reading. But most of all she enjoyed her time as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Other than her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Hamlin, and her son James R. Dorff. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Ronald Dorff Sr.; sons Ronald Dorff Jr. and Jeffery M. Dorff; grandchildren Zach, Lexie, Ronald III (Jackie), Jena Lee Dorff and Dillan Jack; great grandchildren Travis and Chelsea Dorff; sisters Nancy (Rick) Peddicord Susan Wolford and brother Jon (Nancy) Hamlin. Memorial services will be held TODAY at 10AM at North Brevard Funeral Home.






Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
