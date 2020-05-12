Mary L. Kuriger
1928 - 2020
Mary L. Kuriger

Satellite Beach - Mary Lorriane Kuriger, 91, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Cocoa Beach, FL.

Lorraine was born in Forrest, IL. in 1928 to John Merton and Mary (Ginter) Oliver. She moved to Satellite Beach in 1965 from Wilmington, IL.

Lorraine was a homemaker of her own home and worked as a receptionist at Plaza Hair Styling Salon.

She was a bowler and was named "Florida Today Woman Bowler of the Year" several times. She also played darts, all card games, bingo, and her favorite slot machines. She was an artist and painted beautiful landscapes.

Lorraine is survived by her son-in-law, Glen Price of Satellite Beach; grandson, Thomas (Stefanie) Price of Melbourne and great-granddaughters, Hunter Price of Satellite Beach and Taylor Dewitt of Melbourne.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Kuriger and her daughters, Diane Price and Theresa Klice.




Published in FloridaToday from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
