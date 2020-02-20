Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Catholic Church of St. Ann
Marietta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lindenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Lindenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Lindenberg Obituary
Mary M. Lindenberg

With sadness we announce that Mary M. Lindenberg passed away on February 17, 2020 at The Solana in Marietta, GA at the age of 76.

Mary was born on March 13, 1943 in New Orleans, LA. Mary earned a Bachelors in Education from Louisiana State University and went on to share her talents teaching high school English Literature. Mary retired from teaching at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, FL in 2005.

Above all things Mary was an avid reader. She also loved singing and participating in the church choir. Mary's voice and song will be missed.

Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles; her sisters, Ellen and Fay; her brothers, Joe, David, and Brady; her sons, Charles and David (Maite); her daughters, Mary and Anne; and her grandchildren Gabriela, Davisito, and Andres.

Mary's memorial service will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA on March 3rd at 2 pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -