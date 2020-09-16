Mary Mace



Cocoa Beach - Mary Laura Priest Mace, age 98, passed away September 10, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama September 15, 1921 to her parents the late Melinda Timmons and James Hopkins Priest.



She and her husband the late John Mace who preceded her in death in 1994 became residents of Cocoa Beach in 1963 where she was very involved in volunteering for multiple organizations and community projects. At the time of her death she was a resident of Buena Vista in Melbourne.



She is survived by Mary Coen of California, Patricia Priest a niece by marriage, and Marilyn Cromer a trusted friend.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Beckman ~Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach with Pastor Ed Middleton officiating. She will then be interred beside her husband in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.









