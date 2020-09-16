1/
Mary Mace
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Mace

Cocoa Beach - Mary Laura Priest Mace, age 98, passed away September 10, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama September 15, 1921 to her parents the late Melinda Timmons and James Hopkins Priest.

She and her husband the late John Mace who preceded her in death in 1994 became residents of Cocoa Beach in 1963 where she was very involved in volunteering for multiple organizations and community projects. At the time of her death she was a resident of Buena Vista in Melbourne.

She is survived by Mary Coen of California, Patricia Priest a niece by marriage, and Marilyn Cromer a trusted friend.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Beckman ~Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach with Pastor Ed Middleton officiating. She will then be interred beside her husband in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beckman Williamson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved