|
|
Mary Margaret Burke
Titusville - Mary Margaret Burke, age 81, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in West Melbourne. A native of Derby, CT, she came to the Titusville area in 1989 from North Haven, CT. Mary had been a Registered Nurse and worked most of her career in a hospital. She was a Catholic and was devoted to her family.
Survivors include her daughter: Katie (Bob) Caruso of Melbourne; son: Tom (Elizabeth) of El Cajon, CA; her twin sister: Margaret Mary Cotter of N. Branford, CT; brother: Joe (Eleanor) O'Connor of Ansonia, CT; and four grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5655 Stadium Pkwy, Viera, FL Tuesday, (6/25) at 10:00 AM. For friends who wish, the family suggests memorial donations to Vitas Hospice.
To share your memories of Mary or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 23, 2019