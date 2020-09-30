Mary MetzgerTitusville - Mary Alice Metzger, 90 of Titusville, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Titusville, FL. She was born on March 21, 1930 in Franklin County, IN to the late Charles and Daisy Metcalf. Mary was a realtor in Central FL for many years. She was a member of The Red Hat Society. Mary always enjoyed spending time with all of her sisters and shopping.Mary is survived by her sons; Donald (Deborah) Metzger and Curtis Metzger, granddaughter Mandy Guppenberger and great granddaughter Logan Guppenberger, siblings; Rosina Gesell, Alberta Lacy, Milo Metcalf, Alma Feltz, Susie Bohlke, Charlene Ollier, Doyle Metcalf, Nancy Harrold and Jerry Metcalf. She was pre deceased by her husband Blaine, son David and brothers James Metcalf, Leo Metcalf and Robert Metcalf.In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mary's memory to Hospice of St Francis 1250 B Grumman PL, Titusville, FL 32780