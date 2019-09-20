Services
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ostendorf Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ostendorf Moore Obituary
Mary Ostendorf Moore

Melbourne - Mary Ostendorf Moore, of Melbourne, FL, died Monday Sept. 16. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Irene and her parents, August and Antonia Ostendorf. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Brian V. Moore (Julie), of Phoenix, AZ, Thomas E. Moore (Angela), of North Palm Beach, FL and Valerie A. Moore, Boynton Beach, FL, devoted grandmother of Brian Jr, Lauren, Kevin, Eric, Katie and David. Also surviving is brother-in-law, John T. Moore (Janice), of Dayton, OH along with nieces and nephews. Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio

where she attended parochial schools and later Nazareth College in Muskegon, MI. She was later an executive secretary at Frigidaire, in Dayton, OH and was a long time resident of Cincinnati, OH. Mary was an energetic sports enthusiast with a hole-in-one in Golf as well as catching a record breaking sailfish in Mexico among her achievements. From an early age, she was a fervent golfer in various leagues, courses and clubs. With the onset of declining health, she continued her interest in sports via television. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of Ascension Parish. In life, Mary took great pride in the accomplishments of her

three children and grandchildren. She was loved deeply by her family and those that knew her. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church. Burial to following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Online condolences maybe left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now