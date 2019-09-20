|
Mary Ostendorf Moore
Melbourne - Mary Ostendorf Moore, of Melbourne, FL, died Monday Sept. 16. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Irene and her parents, August and Antonia Ostendorf. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Brian V. Moore (Julie), of Phoenix, AZ, Thomas E. Moore (Angela), of North Palm Beach, FL and Valerie A. Moore, Boynton Beach, FL, devoted grandmother of Brian Jr, Lauren, Kevin, Eric, Katie and David. Also surviving is brother-in-law, John T. Moore (Janice), of Dayton, OH along with nieces and nephews. Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio
where she attended parochial schools and later Nazareth College in Muskegon, MI. She was later an executive secretary at Frigidaire, in Dayton, OH and was a long time resident of Cincinnati, OH. Mary was an energetic sports enthusiast with a hole-in-one in Golf as well as catching a record breaking sailfish in Mexico among her achievements. From an early age, she was a fervent golfer in various leagues, courses and clubs. With the onset of declining health, she continued her interest in sports via television. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of Ascension Parish. In life, Mary took great pride in the accomplishments of her
three children and grandchildren. She was loved deeply by her family and those that knew her. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church. Burial to following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 20, 2019