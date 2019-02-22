Mary Poynter Meeks



Melbourne - Mary Poynter Meeks passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida.



Mary was born at the Crenshaw Hotel on the south side of Crane Creek in Melbourne on March 21, 1937. She grew up in Florida, attending Melbourne High School where she was head majorette and played baritone in the Melbourne High School Band. Mary attended the University of Florida, receiving both an undergraduate and master's degree in English. She remained a life-long Gator fan. Mary went on to teach high school English in Melbourne, a rewarding and well-loved career.



Mary and her husband Hugh, married for over 40 years, had a wonderful life together in Melbourne, enjoying golf at Suntree, bridge, travel and their wide and wonderful circle of friends and family. Mary continued for many years to play in the Melbourne Municipal Band. She was an active Tri Delta alumnae, past President of the Sunshine State Senior Women's Golf Association and a founding member of Melbourne Junior League.



Mary is pre-deceased by her husband Hugh and is survived by her brother Raymond Russell Poynter Jr. (Mickey), her daughter, son and five beloved grandchildren.



A funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the renovation of the chapel at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary