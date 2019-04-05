|
Mary Robinson
Palm Bay, Florida - Heaven became a greater place on April 1, 2019, due to the arrival of my mom Mary Robinson. She was greeted upon her entry into heaven by her husband of 56 years, Sherwood "Tom," her son Barry, and her father and mother John and Anastacia Melnik. Mom was born on August 19, 1922 in Peabody, MA. A true pioneer, she joined the US Navy and served during WWII. As a storekeeper 2nd class, she was stationed at Norfolk, VA. Mom always said she served on the USS Never Sail. At the conclusion of the war, she attended the Fannie Farmer Cooking School in Boston where she met dad. After their marriage and my brother and me coming along, they settled in and she became the best part-time pastry chef and stay-at-home mom. One day when it was 19 degrees below zero and we were all out shopping for a Christmas tree, mom said to dad "That's it…we're moving to Florida," and so we did. After a few years in Miami, mom decided she wanted to work outside the home. Dad said she wouldn't last two weeks. Twenty-five years later, mom retired as a legal secretary. On her retirement, she said: "that was a long two weeks!" Dad retired as a sous chef at the same time and they moved to Palm Bay. They enjoyed many years of traveling by cruise ship and car. Truth be told, mom enjoyed cruising more than dad. When not traveling, mom enjoyed gardening and sewing.
Mom leaves behind her daughter, Janet Gorczynski; son-in-law, Michael; her grandsons: Justin (Bettina) and Jared (Heather); her great grandchildren: Averee and Dylan; and brother Peter (Elizabeth).
Mom was a dedicated member of St. Anthony the Great Antiochian Orthodox Church, P.O. box 267 Melbourne, FL 32902. In lieu of flowers, please remember her by giving to her church.
Her celebration of life service will be held at Fountainhead Funeral Home, 7359 Babcock Street, Palm Bay, FL at 10:00 am on April 8, 2019.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019