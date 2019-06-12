Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cocoa Village, FL
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cocoa Village, FL
Mary Virginia Nielsen Obituary
Mary Virginia Nielsen

Merritt Island - Mary Virginia Nielsen, 94, went home to the Lord on Friday June 7, 2019. She was born in Wetumpka, Alabama on November 7, 1924. She and her husband Iner moved to Brevard County in 1956 and were servant-hearted members of First Baptist Church of Cocoa for nearly 60 years. Iner predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her son Mike (Bernadette) of Endwell, NY, her daughter Sandy (Gary Clark) of Johnson City, NY, and her daughter Linda (Danny McKnight) of Rockledge, FL. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A service will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cocoa Village with visitation at 11:00am and service at 12:00pm. Burial will be at Florida Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to The Children's Hunger Project in Cocoa, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 12, 2019
