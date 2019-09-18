|
|
Mary W. Hummel
Melbourne, FL - Mary W. Hummel, 88, of Melbourne went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday September 13, 2019. She was born in Miami in 1930, moved here in 1963 from Miami, was employed by Southern Bell and retired in 1985.
She is survived by her loving children Beth Sellas, Sarah Owens, and John (Tracy) Hummel. grandsons John and Stephen Sellas and Michael Owens and brothers William, Walter and Carl Wilkerson. Her devoted and loving husband of 52 years went to be with Jesus in 2008.
Visitation will be Friday September 20th at 1:30pm in the First Baptist Church of Melbourne with a funeral to follow 2:30pm.
Donations in her memory may be made to The First Baptist Church of Melbourne Benevolence Fund.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 18, 2019