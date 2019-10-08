|
Mary Welch
Cocoa - Mary Welch passed away peacefully at home on Friday October 4th at the age of 97. She was born in Miami FL July 20th 1922. Predeceased by her parents Peter Sebastian Scherer and Eleanor Mary Harre, her husband John B. Welch, her 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Frederick Scherer, James Scherer, Marguerite Hedge, Eleanor Clarke, Annabelle Serey, Virginia Serey and son-in-law Les Haworth. She is survived by her sons Michael and Mark of Cocoa, daughters: Gayle McIntyre of Clearwater, Ellen Haworth of Rockledge and Dianne Bender of Cocoa, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews including her god children Linda Rose and Ken Serey. Mary, blinded in a gun accident at the age of 5 years, attended St. Augustine's Florida School for the Deaf and Blind where she met Helen Keller and graduated with honors in 1941. She attended University of Miami, moved with her parents to Washington D. C., and attended Trinity College where she graduated Cum Laude in 1945 with a Bachelors in Music and minor in English. After graduation, she worked as a dictaphone typist for the Rehabilitation Service, Veterans Administration and IBM. She played the piano and sang in recitals and choirs throughout her life as a First Soprano. Mary was a member of St. Mary's choir for many years, Martin Anderson Senior choir and the BCC choir. Her loving and devoted husband having worked for Pan American enabled the family and children to see many countries. The viewing will take place at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home in Cocoa from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday October 10. A mass in her honor at St. Mary's in Rockledge: Friday October 11th at noon.
