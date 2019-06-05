Services
Buggs Funeral Home - Melbourne
2701 S. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 728-7076
Mathew Ford
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
213 Stone Street
Cocoa, FL
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
213 Stone Street
Cocoa, FL
Cocoa - Mathew Ford, 90, of Cocoa, passed away on May 29, 2019. The viewing will be held on Friday, June 7th from 5-7PM at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, in Cocoa. The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 2:30PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Media Ministry of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, [email protected] Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 5, 2019
