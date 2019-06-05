|
Mathew Ford
Cocoa - Mathew Ford, 90, of Cocoa, passed away on May 29, 2019. The viewing will be held on Friday, June 7th from 5-7PM at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, in Cocoa. The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 2:30PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Media Ministry of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, [email protected] Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 5, 2019