Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church
Melbourne, FL
More Obituaries for Maureen Dowd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Therese Bell Dowd


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maureen Therese Bell Dowd Obituary
Maureen Therese Bell Dowd

- - Maureen Therese Bell Dowd was born on July 22, 1934, in the Bronx, NY to wonderful parents that came to America from Belfast, Ireland, Thomas Joseph Bell, and Mary McGarrigle Bell. She leaves behind a brother she adored, Thomas James Bell (Becky) and 3 Nephews (spouses) 1 Niece (Spouse) and 6 grand Nephews, 1 grand Niece and many wonderful friends. She also leaves behind her husbands 3 boys, Seamus, William, and Tom Dowd. Raised in the Bronx, NY she attended Villa Maria Academy and after graduating went on to the then prestigious Katherine Gibbs College graduating with a secretarial degree. Prior to her Marriage to the love of her life Joseph John Dowd, Maureen had a very successful career at (Texaco) Chevron, CBS News and after marriage, Harris Corp of Melbourne, Florida. Maureen was the most loyal of friends, the most generous of souls and her care for others and mostly her family always superseded that of herself. Her love for family and friends will be greatly missed but our hearts are filled with love knowing she is now in the arms of our Lord. Memorial services will be held March 29, 2019, at 10:00 AM At St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church Melbourne, FL. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 26, 2019
