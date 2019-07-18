|
Maurice Mandeville
Satellite Beach - Maruice (Moe) J. Mandeville, 77, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Satellite Beach on Friday, July 12.
Born in Montreal, Canada, Maurice grew up in Woonsocket, Rhode Island with his adoptive parents Jeannette and Oscar Mandeville. Maurice graduated from Mount St. Charles High School in Woonsocket in 1959 and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Providence College in 1963. He was a proud veteran of the armed forces, retiring from his career as a KC-135 Navigator and achieving the rank of Major in the United States Air Force. Later he would work for the city of Vero Beach as a Computer Specialist.
Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane Martineau Mandeville; Daughters, Karen Dibbern (Andreas) of Melbourne, FL., Nancy Jane Lawson (Jim Veltri) of West Melbourne, FL., Susan March (Steven) of Mims, FL., and Michelle Reed (Christopher) of Melbourne, FL; Left to carry on his legacy are nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 18, 2019