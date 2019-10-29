|
|
Max F. Kenyon
Satellite Beach - Max Frederick Kenyon passed away October 26, 2019. Born in Huntingdon, PA, he is survived by loving wife Alice; former wife, Linda and their children; Matthew (Dustin), Megan (Keith), Lauren (Chuck), and Lukas; his sister Beverly (James) Cain; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Max's celebration of life will be November 2nd at Coastline Community Church in Indian Harbor Beach at 11 am.
Those wishing to honor Max through a charitable gift are invited to make memorial donations directly to St. Marcus School: 2215 N Palmer St, Milwaukee, WI 53212 or www.stmarcus.org/school.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019