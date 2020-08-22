Max Lee Abram



Rockledge - Lt. Colonel Max L. Abram (Ret.) of Rockledge, Florida died on August 20, 2020 at 91 years of age. He was born November 17, 1928 in Carthage, Missouri , to parents Hazel and Claude Abram. He was in the U. S. Army and Air Force for 37 years. He saw service in Puerto Rico, Korea and Europe as a Commander and Staff Officer. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, an Air Force Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, an American Defense Service Medal, a Good Conduct (Army) National Defense Service Medal, a WWII Victory Medal and an Air Force Unit Award with one Oak Leaf Cluster.



In 1948, while stationed in Puerto Rico, Max met Margarita Roger. Prior to their marriage in 1948, Max converted to Catholicism and remained a devout Catholic throughout his life. Max and Margarita celebrated over 64 years of marriage prior to her death in 2013, raising four children who were the center of their life together. During his military career, his family was provided the opportunity to travel and experience life throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Europe.



After retirement from the military in 1985, Max obtained his real estate license and worked for Tremblay Realty. He devoted much of his time to St. Mary's Church. He was on the Finance Committee that helped fund the construction of the current church. For many years, he ran the finances for the annual St. Mary's Fair and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by his younger brother Wilbert Abram, his four children, Randall Abram, Roger Abram (girlfriend Linda Fowles), Deborah Abram, and Ronald (husband Mihca Glinski) along with four grandchildren, Sarah Nicholas (husband Joseph) Caitlin Gregg (husband Andrew), Erin Abram and Orson Abram. He is also survived by his seven great grandchildren Aiden Gregg, Connor Gregg, Brynn Gregg , Aubrey Gregg, Ellis Abram , step- great grandchildren Joseph Nicholas and Dylan Nicholas. He is also blessed with many friends, nieces and nephews saddened by his passing.



Besides the loss of his beloved wife, Margarita, he was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Hazel Abram , his siblings Lloyd Abram, Doris Green, Elizabeth Abram, Lorene Kester , Dwight Abram , and daughter-in-law Sheila Abram.



Interment will take place Tuesday, August 25 at 10:00am at Florida Memorial Gardens next to his wife Margarita. A funeral ceremony will be scheduled in the near future.



In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice.









