1/
May Lee Stover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share May's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May Lee Stover

May Stover, 78, passed away on October 15, 2020 while visiting her sister, April Watts, in Cary, NC. May was preceded in death by her best friend, travelling companion, and loving husband of 56 years, Bill Stover in July 2018. Travelling was May's passion. She and her husband travelled the country in their RV for over 20 years. She is survived by her 2 sons, Billy (Tera), and Tony (Stacey), her daughter, Carmen; seven grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A private family gathering took place to honor May's final wishes. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her, but we know she is home now and reunited with her husband, Bill.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved