May Lee Stover



May Stover, 78, passed away on October 15, 2020 while visiting her sister, April Watts, in Cary, NC. May was preceded in death by her best friend, travelling companion, and loving husband of 56 years, Bill Stover in July 2018. Travelling was May's passion. She and her husband travelled the country in their RV for over 20 years. She is survived by her 2 sons, Billy (Tera), and Tony (Stacey), her daughter, Carmen; seven grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A private family gathering took place to honor May's final wishes. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her, but we know she is home now and reunited with her husband, Bill.









