- - Mayanne Davis Warren was born to C.B. and Mae Davis, on September 4, 1933, at Orange Memorial Hospital, Orlando, Florida. She spent her childhood years in Titusville, Florida, then moved to Orlando with her family where she graduated from Orlando High School. Mayanne met Frank Warren at Stetson University in 1952 and they were very happily married for 65 years. When asked what she was most proud of she would always answer, "...that my husband, our boys and their families know and serve the Lord Jesus." Mayanne and Frank became Stuart residents in 2000, sharing time between here and at their home in Blowing Rock, NC. On Saturday February 9, 2019, Mayanne went Home to be with her Lord and Saviour. She is survived by her loving husband Frank; sons Frank (Laura) Warren, Jr, Greg (Sonia) Warren, and Scott (Beth) Warren, as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Terry Warren. She was a devoted Christian, a loving wife and mother and a loyal friend. Mayanne's strong and inspiring spirit, her selfless and giving attitude, and expressive loving heart leave a beautiful legacy for her family and friends. 2 Timothy 4:7, Romans 8:38-39. A Celebration of Life service for Mayanne will be held at Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church, 2880 SE Aster Lane, Stuart, FL. 34994, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1pm. An Online Guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the designated for Breast Cancer Research
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 19, 2019