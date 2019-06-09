Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
Maye Louise Erwin Obituary
Maye Louise Erwin

Satellite Beach - Our beloved Mother Maye Louise Erwin has gone on to see Jesus on June 5, 2019. Born to Elmer and Lela (Cook) Chatham in 1922 in a Springfield, Colorado sod house. She was the sixth child out of ten children. In 1962 she moved here with her husband Marvin and four children Ron, Marcia, Berlene and Doug. After her husband passed away in 1967, she went to work as a librarian at the DeLaura and Satellite High School Research Center. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 with a service to follow at 12:00 at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be at Brevard Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 9, 2019
