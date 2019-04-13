|
|
Mayford E Pence
Palm Bay - Lt. Col. Mayford E. Pence, 97, U.S. Army (Ret.), passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida.
He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 9, 1921, the son of Ed and Emma Pence, and was a veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict. He was a graduate of Kenmore High School in Akron, Ohio, the University of Akron, and the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College. Col. Pence also retired from B.F. Goodrich Corporation, serving as a Marketing Manager for the Engineered Products Division. He moved to Palm Bay from Akron in 1982.
He is survived by two beloved daughters, Deborah Ann Muck (Henry) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Linda Dianne Buschmann (David) of Boynton Beach, Florida. He leaves two precious grandchildren, Steven (Carrie) and Laura Muck, and his dear companion Sue Sherrer. He was preceded in death by Dorothy ("Penny"), his beloved wife and best friend for 56 years, and his parents and brother Hugh.
He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and Beta Delta Psi Honors fraternity in college. He was a boating enthusiast throughout his life, and was a member and Past Commodore of Hayden Island Yacht Club in Portland, Oregon. He also served as Commander of Akron Power Squadron and was a Life Member of Banana River Power Squadron. He was a member of First Christian Church (D.O.C) of Melbourne.
Prior to moving to Boynton Beach his last few years to share a home with daughter Dianne and son-in-law David, Col. Pence had been active in Masonic organizations, including Melbourne Lodge #143; Scottish Rite; Azan Shrine where he served as Chaplain many years and played in the Oriental Band; Past Royal Patron of Ida E. Banks Court #51, Order of the Amaranth; and a Past President of National Sojourners. He had been a member of the Military Officers Association of America, Manatee Cove Yacht Club at Patrick Air Base and the Officers Club. He was a Life Member of Melbourne Elks #1744; and had been active with Post #163 of the American Legion and the Moose.
He and Penny were avid ballroom dancers. While his family misses him deeply, we also rejoice knowing he's now waltzing in Heaven with his pretty Penny.
There will be a visitation held from 6-8pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fountainhead Funeral Home, 7359 Babcock St SE Palm Bay, FL 32909. A funeral service will begin at 10am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Fountainhead Funeral Home followed by the interment at Fountainhead Memorial Park.
Donations in memory of Mayford Pence may be made to Shrine Children's Hospitals, c/o Azan Shrine Center, 1591 Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 13, 2019