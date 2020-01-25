|
Melvin G. Olsen
Merritt Island - Melvin Olsen, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at his home in Merritt Island, FL, surrounded by his family, on December 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Mel was born on June 13, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to Gustav Olsen and Marie Swensen. As the son of Norwegian immigrants, Mel was very proud of his ancestral heritage. Mel grew up in New York City and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1953 majoring in Chemistry. He earned a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering in 1958 from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. After graduating from college, Mel served in the U.S Army from 1958 to 1964 at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. It was there where he began his career in our country's newly launched space program and where he met his wife, Retha Robertson. In 1966, they moved their young family to Merritt Island when Mel was transferred to Kennedy Space Center. He spent his career with NASA contributing to the design engineering of launch vehicle systems, launch pads, facilities, and critical ground support equipment as it evolved over several decades.
Mel was an avid reader and life-long learner. He earned his MBA in 1975 from Florida Technological University (now known as UCF.) After his retirement, he and Retha enjoyed many adventures traveling the U.S. and abroad but his home was his sanctuary. When he wasn't working on his latest project around the house he enjoyed fishing, boating, and sports of all kinds. He was a volunteer coach in the early years of Merritt Island Lassie League and also the Merritt Island Little League with both his son and grandsons. Mel was a fixture at the local sporting events. He loved watching his grandkids play and looked forward to the time he shared with the other families at the practices and games. His sharp wit, warm smile, firm handshake, and full-arm hugs will be missed by many. His greatest legacy, however, is the impact he made on what was most important to him - his family. He planted seeds of integrity, intellect, humor, compassion, and generosity that will grow for generations to come.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Arnfin and John Olsen. He is survived by his wife Retha, daughters Maria Smoak (Edward), Lorinda Taylor (Scott), son David Olsen (Michelle), grandchildren Morgan, Trent, and Ryan Taylor, and Amber Olsen, nieces Terry Basinger, Marianna Stewart and their children. To honor his wishes, no services are planned.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020