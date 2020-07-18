Melvin Joel Woodford



Melvin Joel Woodford, age 89, died on July 11th. He was born in Johns Island, South Carolina and grew up in Clemmons, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Physics. He later did post-graduate work at Wake Forrest College and Florida Institute of Technology. After graduation, he served 3 years on active duty in the Navy as Operations Officer on a Destroyer Escort, and another 10 years in the reserves. Mel worked for Bell Telephone Laboratories for 7 years as a member of the Technical Staff before moving to Florida in 1964 to work for Harris Corporation (then Radiation). Mel retired from Harris after 27 years and was a clam farmer and aquaculturist for the next 12 years. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church from April 11, 1979, until the last several years when his health prevented him from attending, and was one of the longest-serving ushers in the church. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially those related to the water. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Phyllis; his daughter, Kathy (Brad) Tompkins; his son, David (Freddi) Woodford; grandchildren, David B. (Susannah) Woodford, Rachel (Tim) Jozen, Samuel J. Woodford, Reed (Amy) Tompkins and Megan (Robert ) Neal, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Steven J. Woodford. Service will be at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, July 25th at 1:00 p.m. with internment immediately afterwards in the Memory Garden. Masks required at service and will be provided if you do not have one.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store