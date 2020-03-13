Resources
More Obituaries for Meredith Raney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meredith T. Raney Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meredith T. Raney Jr. Obituary
Meredith T. Raney Jr.

Meredith T. Raney Jr., born on February 18, 1946 in Richmond, VA., departed in Melbourne, FL. on March 9, 2020. Services to celebrate his life will be held at Central Baptist Church, 2503 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901 on Saturday, March 21, 2020, service begins at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org or the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meredith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -