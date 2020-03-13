|
|
Meredith T. Raney Jr.
Meredith T. Raney Jr., born on February 18, 1946 in Richmond, VA., departed in Melbourne, FL. on March 9, 2020. Services to celebrate his life will be held at Central Baptist Church, 2503 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901 on Saturday, March 21, 2020, service begins at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org or the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020