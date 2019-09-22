Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
in Melbourne
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Rickert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Richard Rickert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle Richard Rickert Obituary
Merle Richard Rickert

Satellite Beach - Merle Rickert, 95, of Brevard County, FL, formerly of Miami, FL, Stow & Medina, OH, joined his eternal family on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

A celebration of life is scheduled for February 8, 2020 in Melbourne, FL, location and time pending. Read the full obituary, get updated service information and leave condolences at afcfcare.com. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now