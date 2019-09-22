|
Merle Richard Rickert
Satellite Beach - Merle Rickert, 95, of Brevard County, FL, formerly of Miami, FL, Stow & Medina, OH, joined his eternal family on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
A celebration of life is scheduled for February 8, 2020 in Melbourne, FL, location and time pending. Read the full obituary, get updated service information and leave condolences at afcfcare.com. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019