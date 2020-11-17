1/1
Michael Fernando Baragano
Michael Fernando Baragano

Titusville - Michael Fernando Baragano, age 24 of Titusville, Florida passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Mikey was born on February 6, 1996 in Utah to Abigail (Shrader) January and Fernando Baragano.

He was preceded in death by grandmother, Bonnie Shrader. Mikey is survived by sons, Dominic and Jayden; daughters, Jazmine and Braelynn Roscoe; father, Fernando Baragano of Grapevine, TX; mother, Abigail January of Titusville, FL; sister, Alana Shrader of Richmond, VA; brother, Cleveland McKinney Jr. (Laura) of Titusville; grandfather, Ivan J. Shrader; long-time girlfriend and soul-mate, Ashley Harvey and large extended family.

Michael was a doting father, beloved son and brother, cherished friend and lover and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov, 21 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville. Time is TBD.

Contributions in Mikey's memory may be made to gofundme.com/uh69q4-rest-in-peace.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.parklawn-woodfh.com for the Baragano family.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
