Michael J. Foley MD
Indialantic, FL - Michael J. Foley MD, 93, of Indialantic, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday August 13, 2020. He was a retired General Surgeon and the first Medical Director of HRMC.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy, sons John and Daniel, daughters Patricia (Chris) Atkin and Catherine Ingram, and grandchildren Sean, Michael, Taylor and Blake. He was predeceased by his son James. A private family Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.The family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Health First Foundation. www.brownliemaxwell.com