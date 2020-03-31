|
Michael Joseph Pelosi
Elizabeth - Michael Joseph Pelosi, 89, of Elizabeth, New Jersey passed peacefully of natural causes at home, surrounded by loved ones. He gained his wings on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born to Dominic Pelosi and Carmela Guerizzo on November 1, 1930 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he served in the US Navy from 1952-1954, in aviation. He worked with the Elizabeth Fire Department from 1956-1973, leaving the department as a Fire Captain. After relocating to Florida in 1973, he started his own business, State Auto Electric. He was proud to help others and serve the Merritt Island Community as an honest auto repair and parts provider.
He loved to dance, enjoyed traveling, wine tasting and listening to music. After retiring at the age of 72, he took up golf, having never picked up a club a day in his life. He went to the gym each day, "to stay active." Savoring a nice glass of red at a table full of friends, family and good food was a favorite thing of his! The memories made, stories shared and endless laughter all pale in comparison to his vibrant personality. His smile simply lit up the room.
He is preceded in death by his sister Jean Meier, brother Vincent Pelosi and son Michael Pelosi Jr. and is survived by his sister Minnie Dobbs.
He was an adoring and devoted husband to his wife Lorraine for 65 years. He was loved dearly by his daughters, Susan Newman (William Newman) and Debra Pelosi; admired by grandchildren, Heather Todd (Tracey Todd) and Ryan Clemens (Rachel Clemens); and adored by his great-grandchildren, John Brady (13), Kinley (7), Ellie (6) and Emelia (1).
A celebration of life will take place this summer at Devine Mercy Catholic Church, in Merritt Island, Florida. Notice of service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice of Clay County or your local Humane Society.
