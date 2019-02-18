Services
Satellite Beach - Michael Kent Baker, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Saturday, February 9th, 2019.

Mike was an Air Force veteran, avionics engineer and boat captain of the mighty Mucky Duck 2. He was born in 1941 in Iowa, and met and married the love of his life, Eleanor, in Denver, Colorado after she was stood up by a blind date. Together they traveled the world for work and fun, living in Taiwan, England, Norway and many states across the country. Wherever they went, they made lifelong friends, brought smiles, elicited laughter and made people happy.

He was an avid car and racing fanatic, often bringing home orphaned cars and trucks, much to his wife's bewilderment. His heart was as big as his laugh and his friends were as close as his family. He will be missed by many.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 18, 2019
