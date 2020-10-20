Michael Moon



Titusville - On Friday October 16th 2020, Michael Raymond Moon (Moondawg) passed away at the age of 63. Mike was born November 26th 1956 in Tokyo, Japan to George and Fay Moon. He served in the United States Army from 1975-1979, then worked as a Quality Inspector for the Kennedy Space Center for over 30 years.



Mike was a devoted Father and Papi, and was loved by many. He enjoyed softball, bowling, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was known for his karaoke skills, smooth dance moves, and mouth watering cooking. You would often find him at one of his local hang-outs enjoying a cold one and cheering on his favorite sports teams. He had an infectious personality and smile, always the life of the party! He was always good for an amusing joke, like his known saying "I said your hair looks nice". He will be forever missed by his family, friends, and so many in the community.



Proceeded by George Moon, Fay Moon & Sherin Piper (Moon). Survived by Mike Moon, Vicki Gess (Moon), Mark Moon & Payton Moon.



There will be a Celebration of life held Saturday October 24th, 12 o'clock noon-close. At the American Legion Post 1, 1281 North US 1 Titusville, FL 32796.









