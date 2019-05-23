|
|
Michael Rosenberg
- - Michael Francis Rosenberg 12/06/67 - 05/18/19. The youngest of six children. Predeceased in death by his brother Gregory. Leaving behind his mother Dotti Long (Larry Mauk), his siblings: Rosanne Purvis, Richard Holdway, Susan Martin (Ricky McDonald) and Christopher Rose (June Rose). His Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews and longtime family friends.
A long time resident of Brevard County, he was a window and door installer by trade. His greatest hobby was woodworking. He will be missed for many reasons, most of all, for the ability to persevere through all of his health issues.
He did not let his disability define him. He was a life lesson for those who knew and loved him.
Services will be held Saturday May 25, at 2:00 P.M. at Hooper Funeral Home (Beverly Hills Chapel) 5054 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, Fl. 34465
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 23, 2019