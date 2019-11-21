|
|
Michael Sentner
Michael Sentner, 61, died on November 15, 2019 with family by his side.
Michael was born June 22, 1958 in Passaic, NJ to George and Frances (McCarthy) Sentner. He graduated from Nutley High School. As a National Merit Scholar, he attended Cook College at Rutgers University and received his Masters from West Coast University in Computer Science. He worked as a software programmer and main frame consultant at TRW, CA, ADR, Princeton Softech, and MasterCard.
Michael is survived by daughters & their husbands, Kathryn & Scot Simptner, Jacqueline & Robert Bass; his brothers, Frank & Geody Sentner; his sisters, Judy Meusel & Kathy Sentner; his nieces, a nephew, his grandson & his longtime girlfriend Carol Ressler. He will also be forever remembered by his extended family & dear friends.
At his request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Driftwood Club of Brevard, Inc., PO Box 187, Melbourne, FL 32902.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019